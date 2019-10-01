Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall

The Phillipsburg mall has lost yet another tenant.

On Monday, the owner of Gold's Gym announced the location was closing. In a statement posted on the gym door and social media, Ron Noonan wrote the mall's current state of disrepair made it impossible to do business, and he has run out of money.

Noonan told 69 News that mall management, or lack thereof, made it hard to run a successful business.

“There has got to be 500 lights that are out in the inside of the building. He's [mall management] just making it go dark."

Noonan says when he signed a lease six years ago he was promised renovations that never happened.

"They totally lied to me. They showed me plans how they were going to restructure the mall, take out the corridors, make it an outside type of mall…just all kinds of stuff that they had promised me."

Noonan said he plans to refund all gym members over the next several weeks.

The Phillipsburg Mall is managed by Mason Asset Management out of Great Neck, New York. The property has struggled to keep tenants, losing anchor stores Bon Ton and Sears in 2018. H&M, Victoria's Secret, and a Hallmark store left this year.

Mason Asset Management couldn’t be reached for comment.

69 News spoke with several remaining stores who said their business is steady despite lack of communication from mall management about the future of the property.

'We really don't know anything. They haven't communicated their plans to us. So we know what you know. And mostly it's a lot of rumors,” said Stephanie Nagy, owner of "Spin Me Round," a record store.

Nagy said she's seen a 20% business increase since moving into the Phillipsburg mall and says she sees the empty storefronts as cheap rent and opportunity for small businesses.