Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire

HACKETTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Hackettstown, NJ say they want to find the customer that allegedly burned a McDonald's employee with a smoldering dollar bill.

Investigators say on Sunday night a customer ordered food in at the drive-thru and paid with money that had been lit on fire.

The cashier who took the smoldering single was burned by the bill on the palm of her hand and called police. She refused medical treatment.

Hackettstown Police describe this as one of the most unusual cases they've investigated but say what happened is serious.

“You don’t do that…you don't hand somebody burning money…that was already burnt, smoldering, caused injury to somebody,” said Sgt. Darren Tynan. He says police don’t have a reason to suspect the burning money was a prank or a joke.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video for more information about the customer in question.

Police say if it turns out the employee was burned intentionally, the customer could be charged with assault.