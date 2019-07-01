Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
New Jersey has closed several fresh water beaches around the state because swimmers could get sick.
The State Department of Environmental Protection says a harmful algae bloom has grown in the water of Lake Hopatcong in Morris County and other area reservoirs.
Commonly known as blue-green algae, bacteria in the blooms can cause a skin rash if touched and flu-like symptoms if ingested.
While the DEP can't ban people from entering the water, some summer residents say they're disappointed and a little concerned.
"We haven't experienced any issues so far. We have been staying out of the water. But we were in the water the same day they closed the lake,” said Jen Donovan.
Donovan, along with her husband, recently purchased a lake property and were looking forward to spending the summer in the water with their family.
Neighbor Brendon Zisk says he's not worried about the warnings and has been in the water every day.
He's been coming to the lake for 15 years and says the water seems no different than in years past.
"A lot of people hear things, read things, and begin question should I be doing that. They always look to news articles to figure out what is going on. If you look its really no big deal,” Zisk said.
Spruce Run Recreation Area near Clinton was closed to swimmers nearly every day in June.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
A group of guys fishing off Long Beach Island caught a large shark on Saturday around 1 p.m. off the beach just past 14th Street.Read More »
- Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Warren County Prosecutor declines to file charges against Phillipsburg mayor
- Judge orders 'Bridgegate' defendant freed
- Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs $38.7 billion budget, boosting spending about 3 percent
- Young brother and sister in Phillipsburg raising money for Brain Aneurysm Foundation
Latest From The Newsroom
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Updated Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Updated Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Updated New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Updated Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids
- Updated History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round