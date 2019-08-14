Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for 6 beaches in Lake Hopatcong area in NJ
TRENTON, N.J. - The Department of Environmental Protection's harmful algal bloom advisory has been lifted for six bathing beaches in the area of Lake Hopatcong stretching from Byram Bay to Halsey Island.
The DEP and New Jersey Department of Health have advised local health officials that the following beaches can reopen: Pebble Beach, Sand Harbor, Bass Rock Beach, Sperry Springs Beach, Beck Lane Beach and CAPP Beach.
The six beaches have met the state's Health Advisory Guidance levels for two consecutive sampling rounds.
The Byram Bay Community Club Beach and Clearwater Beach in the area remain under advisory and closed pending further water sampling Thursday.
The beach at Hopatcong State Park at the southern end of the lake remains closed. They have not yet met the requirement, but all attempts will be made to safely open them this weekend if testing data supports the action.
Harmful algal blooms, also known as blue-green algae, are usually a bright green, but can also appear as spilled paint, "pea soup," or as having a thick coating or "mat" on the surface. These blooms are not true algal blooms but are caused by any of various species of cyanobacteria.
Cyanobacteria measurements taken on Monday ranged from 4,500 cells per milliliter at CAPP Beach to 18,625 cells per milliliter at Pebble Beach. The state Health Advisory Guidance level is 20,000 cells per milliliter. Toxin levels at each of the beaches are below the 3 micrograms per liter.
Exposure to a harmful algal bloom can cause a range of health effects, including rashes, allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation and eye irritation. Exposure to a harmful algal bloom that is actively producing cyanotoxins may result in more serious health effects, including liver toxicity and neurological effects.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges
Moises Garcia-Hernandez, 20, has brown eyes, black hair, is 5 feet by 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds, the DA's office said.Read More »
- World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations
- $3M grant may help former Kaplan building in downtown Easton get new lease on life
- Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping
- Family gets sense of closure after domestic terrorist convicted in murder of state trooper dies
- NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems
Latest From The Newsroom
- Fire at Tamaqua Salvation Army in May ruled arson
- Smoke sends some to hospital from nursing home in Muhlenberg
- Updated Packaging, glue taken from home in product tampering probe
- Updated Gov. Wolf to sign executive order aimed at reducing gun violence
- Updated Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for 6 beaches in Lake Hopatcong area in NJ
- Updated Drunken casino patron allegedly slugs arresting officer
- KidsPeace names Vice President of Medical Affairs for KidsPeace Hospital
- PennDOT to shift bridge work to northbound side of Route 222
- Bucks County man charged in toddler's death headed to trial
- Rita's extends fundraiser for victims of fatal crash in NC