Heating oil spills in Warren County

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Hazmat crews responded to a heating oil spill in Warren County, New Jersey Sunday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Mountain View Road in Franklin Township, according to the county's public safety website.

A hazmat team was seen cleaning up.

The oil appeared to have leaked from a tank at a home and into a small stream, but officials have not confirmed that.

There's no word on how much oil spilled or what caused the leak.