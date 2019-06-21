Hunterdon County grand jury indicts NJ man on child pornography charges

READINGTON TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Brandon Heaton, 22, of Manville, was indicted by a Hunterdon County grand jury Thursday on second-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography.

The crimes happened in Readington Township, county Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams said.

Heaton had been arrested on March 28 after detectives from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's

Office's Special Victims Unit received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task

force.

Heaton could face up to ten years in prison on each count if convicted.