Hunterdon County remembers 16 residents killed on 9/11
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Bagpipers played at a ceremony in Hunterdon County, New Jersey to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Dozens joined local officials, veterans, police officers and firefighters on the steps of the Historic County Courthouse in Flemington.
They rang the old courthouse bell 16 times for the 16 Hunterdon County residents who lost their lives on September 11.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
At Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ, students say they want their classmates to remember 9/11 as more than just a tragic event read about in history books.Read More »
- Expert: Those exposed during 9/11 cleanup more likely to develop cancers, respiratory diseases
- Federal appeals court: PennEast Pipeline can't use eminent domain to seize NJ properties
- Authority greenlights funding for fence aimed at mitigating potential rockslides near I-80
- After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals
- NJ police catch man suspected in attempted kidnapping, assault
- Warren County home heavily damaged in fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem firefighters and police hold annual 9/11 remembrance softball game
- New restaurant serving arepas in Allentown is booming, sometimes needs to close its doors early
- Berks remembers 9/11 terror attacks with reflection, action
- Berks police solving more crimes thanks to social media tips
- SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help
- Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
- Updated Lehigh County Commissioners look to increase fund for homeless veterans
- Public workers, lawmakers hold rally in support of 'Jake's Law' legislation
- Easton City Council approves proposal for engineering services for 4th Street Garage
- Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common