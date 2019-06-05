Hunterdon County man charged with murder in death of elderly grandfather
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County man has been charged in the death of his elderly grandfather.
Justin Love, 19, of Randolph, N.J. is charged with murder in the death of Roger R. Love, 86, of Bethlehem Township, N.J., according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.
Police responded Monday to a reported assault in Bethlehem Township. Police say Justin Love was assaulting his grandfather.
Justin Love was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault, as well as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Roger Love died while on his way to Hunterdon Medical Center as a result of his injuries, authorities said. Officials then charged Justin Love with murder.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Hunterdon County man charged with murder in death of elderly grandfather
A Hunterdon County man has been charged in the death of his elderly grandfather.Read More »
- Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary
- Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
- Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns
- Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary
- Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term
- NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Local woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel days before Md. couple found dead at same resort
- Updated Hunterdon County man charged with murder in death of elderly grandfather
- Fight between hikers on Appalachian Trail in Bushkill Township prompts massive police response
- Police: Driver wouldn't let go when car was in tow
- Police: Vehicle owner catches teen who slashed tires
- Police seek shoplifting suspect from Lower Nazareth Kohl's
- Tips for traveling with a food allergy
- Preston Bonnett convicted of murder, arson in Luzerne County fire
- Casinos ask court to immediately halt some lottery games
- Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary