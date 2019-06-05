Hunterdon County man charged with murder in death of elderly grandfather

MGN

BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County man has been charged in the death of his elderly grandfather.

Justin Love, 19, of Randolph, N.J. is charged with murder in the death of Roger R. Love, 86, of Bethlehem Township, N.J., according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.

Police responded Monday to a reported assault in Bethlehem Township. Police say Justin Love was assaulting his grandfather.

Justin Love was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault, as well as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Roger Love died while on his way to Hunterdon Medical Center as a result of his injuries, authorities said. Officials then charged Justin Love with murder.



