Judge orders 'Bridgegate' defendant freed
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered a defendant in the so-called Bridgegate lane closure scandal freed from prison pending the case's appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton signed an order Monday for Bill Baroni's release. He was serving an 18-month sentence.
The high court said Friday it would hear an appeal in the case.
Baroni and Bridget Kelly were convicted in 2016 on wire fraud and other charges in stemming from the 2013 closure of local lanes to the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Kelly was former Gov. Chris Christie's deputy chief of staff. Baroni was a Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency overseeing the bridge.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
A group of guys fishing off Long Beach Island caught a large shark on Saturday around 1 p.m. off the beach just past 14th Street.Read More »
- Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Warren County Prosecutor declines to file charges against Phillipsburg mayor
- Judge orders 'Bridgegate' defendant freed
- Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs $38.7 billion budget, boosting spending about 3 percent
- Young brother and sister in Phillipsburg raising money for Brain Aneurysm Foundation
Latest From The Newsroom
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Updated Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Updated Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Updated New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Updated Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids
- Updated History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round