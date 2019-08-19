Western New Jersey

Jury finds NJ man guilty of sexual assault

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been found guilty of sexual assault, the Warren County Prosecutor's office said in a news release.

A county jury found Justin Williams, 33, guilty of seven charges, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Williams committed multiple sexual acts with a young child between June 2018 and June 2013, beginning when the child was six years old, the prosecutor's office said.

Williams was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child stemming from sexual conduct between June 2013 and June 2015.

The child was known to Williams, the prosecutor's office said.

The crimes occurred  in Washington Borough, Oxford, and Washington Township, Warren County, respectively.

Williams will be sentenced at a later date.

 

