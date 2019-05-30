Western New Jersey

Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey

  • Xiana Fontno

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

ANNANDALE, N.J. - Prosecutors from Warren and Hunterdon counties came together Wednesday night to inform the community about issues surrounding juvenile justice in the state of New Jersey.

The law enforcers gave a presentation at North Hunterdon Regional High School about vaping and technology usage by young adults.

The presentation given was part of the "21/21 Community Policing Project" started by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

"The goal of the 21/21 Project is to bridge those divides by bringing law enforcement together with community leaders and stakeholders, encouraging dialogue on critical issues, and building relationships of trust that will continue after these meetings are adjourned," Grewal said.

Grewal's 21/21 Project requires the 21 counties in New Jersey to give quarterly presentations on issues that are relevant to policing in the 21st century within the 21 counties.

Past presentations have focused on investigations of officer-involved shootings, opioids, immigration enforcement and bias crimes according to a website launched by Grewal.

The evening started off with a presentation about technology usage and its impact on young adults given by Warren County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Tallia.

Tallia discussed how the lives of young people are being impacted by three aspects of smartphone usage such as sexting, cyberbullying and distracted driving.

"A number of the issues we have today with teens and their parents stem from this device," Tallia said while holding up his own smartphone.

Tallia says that most of these issues are affecting Generation Z, the generation after millennials.

"They've always been wired," Tallia said. "They've never known a world without internet and cellphones."

With the increase of smartphones, Gen Zers are seeing a higher percentage of fatalities in vehicle crashes, 15% of teens are sexting, and at least 65% of students know of or have been involved in cyberbullying activities according to statistics given by Tallia.

Tallia recognized that these issues can be difficult for parents to talk about with their teen. Tallia advised parents to be open and nonjudgmental, and to be good role models for their children.

‘A different drug'

In addition to teens and smartphones, Timothy Nemeth – the school resource officer at North Hunterdon High School – spoke about THC, nicotine vaping and edible usage among teens.

Nemeth showed participants how to tell the difference between a THC vape and a nicotine vape in order for them to properly identify them. He also explained how potent THC has become in the last 50 years.

"In the 1970's, you had 3-4% THC," Nemeth said. "The THC that we're seeing in schools is between 86-93% THC. It's a different drug."

According to Nemeth, North Hunterdon High has had to deal with a few THC overdose cases during school hours. Three students had to be hospitalized for symptoms resulting from potent THC vapes and edibles. Nemeth said all 3 students made a full recovery.

"I think there's a false sense that these are safer devices," Nemeth said. "When it comes to THC, there's not as much of a concern."

Other speakers included representatives from Hunterdon Medical Center (HMC) to inform the public of resources available to them related to the topics discussed.

In addition, Lesley Gabel, the co-executive director of Prevention Resources presented a banner to be hung at North Hunterdon High to promote the campaign "What's in your vape" to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping.

