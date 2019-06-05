BREAKING NEWS

Western New Jersey

Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:41 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 01:40 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - A man has been accused of killing his elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County.

Justin Love, 19, of Randolph, N.J. is charged with murder in the death of Roger R. Love, 86, of Bethlehem Township, N.J., according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.

Police responded Monday to a reported assault in Bethlehem Township. Police say Justin Love was assaulting his grandfather.

Justin Love was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault, as well as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Roger Love died while on his way to Hunterdon Medical Center as a result of his injuries, authorities said. Officials then charged Justin Love with murder.

 


 

