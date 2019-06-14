Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A man is being charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out and banned for life from a bar.
Hackettstown police responded to Marley's Gotham Grill on 169 Main St. for a dispute in progress on May 25, Police Sgt. Darren Tynan said.
Police said Randie Banghart, 21, of Hackettstown, called 911 to complain about being kicked out of the bar while officers were responding.
Officers saw Banghart yelling and cursing at bar staff when they arrived. Police at the time determined that he was intoxicated. He had been charged with disorderly conduct.
Banghart faced an additional charge Thursday of calling 911 without needing 911 service after an officer reviewed the audio of the call.
Banghart was released pending a court appearance.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar
Hackettstown police responded to Marley's Gotham Grill on 169 Main St. for a dispute in progress on May 25, Police Sgt. Darren Tynan said.Read More »
- 2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading
- $1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station
- Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen
- No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
Latest From The Newsroom
- 2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
- Prosecutors: Pottsville woman helped defraud victims of at least $158k in Grandparents Scheme
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Updated Health Beat: Dad's exercise improves baby's health
- Updated Crews: Driver seriously injured after Route 22 crash in Hanover Township
- Updated Venmo a no-go for alleged prostitute, customer beaten and robbed
- Updated Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Wilson man charged with attempted homicide in 2013 shooting