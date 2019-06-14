Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A man is being charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out and banned for life from a bar.

Hackettstown police responded to Marley's Gotham Grill on 169 Main St. for a dispute in progress on May 25, Police Sgt. Darren Tynan said.

Police said Randie Banghart, 21, of Hackettstown, called 911 to complain about being kicked out of the bar while officers were responding.

Officers saw Banghart yelling and cursing at bar staff when they arrived. Police at the time determined that he was intoxicated. He had been charged with disorderly conduct.

Banghart faced an additional charge Thursday of calling 911 without needing 911 service after an officer reviewed the audio of the call.

Banghart was released pending a court appearance.