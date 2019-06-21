Western New Jersey

Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:52 AM EDT

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A man is accused of holding an employee at knife point during a gas station robbery in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Brandon C. Pyzik, of Flemington, is facing charges in the armed robbery that occurred at Triton Gas Station in Raritan Township.

Officers were called to the gas station around 7 p.m. on June 11. Investigators said a man held a knife to an attendant, removed cash from the attendant's pocket then fled on foot.

Pyzik, 27, is being charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree theft, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

03:20 PM

  • NNW 16 mph
  • 24°
  • 51%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station
Hunterdon County

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen
Hackettstown Police Department

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
Rich Maxwell | for 69 News

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
Albert Castro | 69 News

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
MGN

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
MGN

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
69 News

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade

Phillipsburg Council threatens suspending new ordinances until police are relocated
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Council threatens suspending new ordinances until police are relocated

Spelling Bee 'octochamp' returns home after victory tour
Dominic Serrao

Spelling Bee 'octochamp' returns home after victory tour

Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County

Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County

Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary
69 News

Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary

Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
Thinkstock

Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns
Warren County

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term