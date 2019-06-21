Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A man is accused of holding an employee at knife point during a gas station robbery in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Brandon C. Pyzik, of Flemington, is facing charges in the armed robbery that occurred at Triton Gas Station in Raritan Township.

Officers were called to the gas station around 7 p.m. on June 11. Investigators said a man held a knife to an attendant, removed cash from the attendant's pocket then fled on foot.

Pyzik, 27, is being charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree theft, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree aggravated assault.