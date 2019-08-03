Western New Jersey

Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 08:36 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:36 PM EDT

WASHINGTON WP., Pa. - An assault suspect who was shot by police in Warren County, New Jersey last week is now accused of kidnapping.

Prosecutors filed a first-degree kidnapping charge against Tyler Lusardi-Paz Friday.

Prosecutors did not specify who may have been kidnapped.

He's also now charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The charges are related to a domestic violence call in the 400 block of Washburn Avenue on July 25. A Washington Township police officer shot the 28-year-old while responding to that call.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

10:06 AM

  • NNW 5 mph
  • 25°
  • 84%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Murphy touts tripling patient count in medical pot program

Murphy touts tripling patient count in medical pot program

Case involving Phillipsburg mayor continues to drag on in municipal court

Case involving Phillipsburg mayor continues to drag on in municipal court

NJ man accused of sexually assaulting minors

NJ man accused of sexually assaulting minors

Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ

Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ

New Jersey jobless rate hits record low of 3.5 percent

New Jersey jobless rate hits record low of 3.5 percent

Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn

Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
iStock/junial

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl

NJ enacts legislation aimed at helping 9/11 first responders

NJ enacts legislation aimed at helping 9/11 first responders

Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing
Lowlova via Wikimedia Commons

Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

Death of NY man in NJ after 2-state pursuit ruled suicide

Death of NY man in NJ after 2-state pursuit ruled suicide

Childhood friends start business allowing customers to buy car online, have it delivered

Childhood friends start business allowing customers to buy car online, have it delivered

Phillipsburg officials consider sites to relocate police department

Phillipsburg officials consider sites to relocate police department

Phillipsburg Town Council, mayor discuss police relocation
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council, mayor discuss police relocation