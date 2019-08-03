Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping

WASHINGTON WP., Pa. - An assault suspect who was shot by police in Warren County, New Jersey last week is now accused of kidnapping.

Prosecutors filed a first-degree kidnapping charge against Tyler Lusardi-Paz Friday.

Prosecutors did not specify who may have been kidnapped.

He's also now charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The charges are related to a domestic violence call in the 400 block of Washburn Avenue on July 25. A Washington Township police officer shot the 28-year-old while responding to that call.