Mosquitoes in Washington Township, NJ test positive for West Nile, EEE
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A sample of mosquitoes in Washington Township, New Jersey have tested positive for both West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephelatis.
The sample was collected from Meadow Breeze Park on Aug. 21, the township police department said.
The mosquito sample is the first collected which tested positive for EEE. 2019 has been an active year for EEE in New Jersey and in the Atantic Coastal States.
Residents are encouraged to wear repellant.
Anybody with questions can contact the Warren County Mosquito Control Commission at 908-453-3585 or the commission's website.
