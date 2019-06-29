Western New Jersey

Motorcycle, bear collide on highway in Warren County

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 08:10 PM EDT

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey say a motorcycle and a bear collided on a highway.

The crash happened Friday morning on Route 57 in Franklin Township.

We're told the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.There's no word on his condition.

The bear died.

