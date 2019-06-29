Motorcycle, bear collide on highway in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey say a motorcycle and a bear collided on a highway.
The crash happened Friday morning on Route 57 in Franklin Township.
We're told the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.There's no word on his condition.
The bear died.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Motorcycle, bear collide on highway in Warren County
The crash happened Friday morning on Route 57 in Franklin Township.Read More »
- Efforts to reopen flood-prone section of Route 659 in Hardwick Township making progress
- Some speak out against ban on military sashes from N.J. high school graduation
- 78-year-old firefighter graduates from Warren County Fire Academy
- Barn fire in Blairstown, New Jersey
- 16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer
- Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station
Latest From The Newsroom
- Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday
- Lanternfly nymphs prepping to morph into more destructive phase
- Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US
- Fightin Phils games and festivals highlight busy weekend in Berks
- Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
- Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam
- Allentown waterfront project beginning to come together
- Motorcycle, bear collide on highway in Warren County
- Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut
- Grace Outlet Community Center opening in Lower Heidelberg Township