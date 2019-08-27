New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey appeals court is allowing a new law letting terminally ill patients to get life-ending drugs to go into effect.
The appellate division of state Superior Court ruled Tuesday that a lower court order blocking the law was dissolved.
Rich Grohmann, an attorney for Dr. Yosef Glassman who brought the lawsuit, says they're appealing to the state Supreme Court.
New Jersey's Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act took effect Aug. 1. But Judge Paul Innes put a hold on the law Aug. 14.
Maine adopted a similar law in June. Oregon, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia have similar legislation.
Montana's Supreme Court determined state law didn't prevent a physician from prescribing such drugs to the terminally ill.
