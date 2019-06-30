New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs $38.7 billion budget, boosting spending about 3 percent
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a $38.7 billion budget that boosts education, public pension and transit spending and also keeps state beaches and parks open as the July 4 holiday approaches.
Murphy, a Democrat, also used his line-item veto to slash $48.5 million from the Democrat-led Legislature's budget. He coupled that with an executive order to hold as much as $235 million in spending in reserve until projected savings are realized or revenues meet expectations.
Murphy acted on the budget, roughly 3 percent above the previous year's, on Sunday, hours ahead of a constitutional deadline.
Lawmakers turned down Murphy's request for a higher income tax on people making $1 million or more but added $50 million more for New Jersey Transit, among other programs.
