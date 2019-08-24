Western New Jersey

New Jersey passes legislation aiming to keep drunk drivers off of roads

Posted: Aug 24, 2019

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:16 AM EDT

WESTERN N.J. - The State of New Jersey is overhauling its drunk driving laws.

Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation expanding the use of car ignition interlock devices to include all drunk driving offenders. 

The devices are in-car breathalyzers.

Murphy called the legislation "common sense." He said it will help make sure drunk drivers don't get behind the wheel. 

Murphy said the law also loosens license suspensions to ensure offenders can continue "supporting their livelihoods." 

