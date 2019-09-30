NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A nurse with the New Jersey Department of Corrections used her position to help maintain a prohibited relationship with an inmate at the youth correctional facility where she worked, officials said.

Charita Wimberley, 42, was charged Thursday with official misconduct, using databases for criminal activity and accessing a database to obtain services, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.

Wimberley is accused of using her position as a contract nurse with the NJDOC to access confidential medical records and databases to facilitate a relationship with an inmate at the Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility, investigators said.

Authorities did not say how old the inmate was.

Wimberley, of Edison, was released pending her next court date.