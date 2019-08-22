NJ Dept. of Health Receives $450,000 grant to support review of maternal mortality deaths

The New Jersey Department of Health received a grant which it said will help in reviewing maternal mortality deaths.

The Department said Thursday it had received a $450,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the work of the New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee.

The grant will provide technical and financial assistance, including data infrastructure, the Department of Health said.

The Department identifies cases of maternal deaths for the NJMMRC from death certificates, live birth or fetal death certificates, hospital discharge data files, coroner reports, and abstracted data from hospital health records.

The NJMMRC assesses each case and determines whether the pregnancy-associated death is also either (1) pregnancy-related; (2) pregnancy-associated, but not pregnancy-related; or (3) pregnancy-associated, but undetermined whether it is pregnancy-related.

The NJMMRC then releases these data alongside contextual factors, such as causes and timing of death, as well as quality improvement recommendations.

"This funding will help improve timeliness and accuracy of case review and determination," said Acting Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli. "By enhancing data collection and sharing, we can improve maternal health outcomes by translating findings into better care quality."