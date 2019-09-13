NJ governor creates panel to probe vaping health concerns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing a task force to come up with recommendations on vaping amid a nationwide scare over severe lung illness and deaths tied to electronic cigarettes.
Murphy signed the order Thursday and announced it alongside officials including the state Senate president and Assembly Speaker. All three are Democrats.
Murphy urged all residents not to vape.
The order comes a day after Republican President Donald Trump said the federal government would ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials have been investigating an outbreak that materialized in the Midwest in July.
Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury. Six deaths have been reported, all adults and at least some with pre-existing lung problems.
