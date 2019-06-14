NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony

FRENCHTOWN, Pa. - One family in Hunterdon County, New Jersey says their son's high school graduation was filled with pomp, circumstance and disappointment.

Alex St. Clair says he's disappointed staff at Delaware Valley Regional High School in Frenchtown stopped him from wearing his U.S. Navy sash at his graduation on Friday morning.

St. Clair enlisted in the Navy and will ship off to boot camp in August.

He says the school allowed military-bound grads to wear their respective sashes at graduation in years past but changed the rules at the last minute this year.

St. Clair says although the school acknowledged him and fellow future service members at the start of the graduation ceremony and at previous senior events, he's upset he wasn't able to represent the Navy as he walked across the stage to accept his diploma.

"I thought it was bogus, to be honest. I was just upset about it. I was expecting to be able to represent my branch. I'm not wearing it for myself," St. Clair said.

"It means a lot. It means a lot for him to be recognized," said Alex's mother, Tracy.

"The sash, it's a piece of cloth. But it means something for those going into the military. It means something for those who are related to and friends of."

St. Clair says the school changed the rules this year to only allow school-sanctioned sashes at graduation.

He says he hopes the school reconsiders their rules for next year's graduating class.

69 News reached out to the high school and the district superintendent for clarification about the new policy but neither responded by news time.