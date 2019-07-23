NJ man accused of sexually assaulting minors

READINGTON TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles over the course of several years.

Darren Pieper, 44, is charged with three counts each of sex assault of a minor and endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct, according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.

The assaults occurred on various dates between 2011 and 2015 in Readington and Raritan townships, officials said.

"This is an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies," the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

This is the third time Pieper, of Readington Township, is facing charges in the past few months.

On May 13, police found a runaway juvenile from Virginia staying at Pieper's home. The juvenile had been missing since Oct. 2018 and was found hiding on Pieper's property, Readington police said at the time.

Pieper and his wife, Tracy, provided false information and obstructed officers' attempts to locate the juvenile, police said. Both were charged.

That investigation led detectives to "storage devices containing child pornography files," police said. Pieper was charged in June with possession of child pornography, police said.

Anyone with relevant information about Pieper should contact the Special Victims Unit at 908-788-1129. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the county Crime Stoppers at 800-321-0010.