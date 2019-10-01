NJ man injured after being attacked by cow

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A man suffered facial and head injuries after being attacked by a cow Tuesday morning.

Hackettstown, New Jersey police were sent to the Livestock Auction Market on 225 West Stiger Street around 10 a.m. in reference to a man who was attacked by a cow.

The 18-year-old man from Independence Township was found conscious and alert, Hackettstown police said in a news release.

After investigating, police determined the man was trying to put a cow into a stall when the cow pushed back and charged at him, police said.

The man then got knocked into a gate and fell down a concrete ramp, police said. The man was transported to Morristown Medical Center by Hackettstown Rescue Squad.