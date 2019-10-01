NJ man injured after being attacked by cow
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A man suffered facial and head injuries after being attacked by a cow Tuesday morning.
Hackettstown, New Jersey police were sent to the Livestock Auction Market on 225 West Stiger Street around 10 a.m. in reference to a man who was attacked by a cow.
The 18-year-old man from Independence Township was found conscious and alert, Hackettstown police said in a news release.
After investigating, police determined the man was trying to put a cow into a stall when the cow pushed back and charged at him, police said.
The man then got knocked into a gate and fell down a concrete ramp, police said. The man was transported to Morristown Medical Center by Hackettstown Rescue Squad.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Phillipsburg Town Council approves rent control ordinance
Despite calls to postpone its vote and reconsider the direction it might take, Phillipsburg Town Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to regulate, control and stabilize rents, and create a body to mediate relationships between tenants and landlords.Read More »
- Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall
- Dept. of Health reports first death associated with vaping in NJ
- NJ man injured after being attacked by cow
- Correctional facility officer accused of tampering with a witness during investigation
- Gold's Gym in Phillipsburg Mall closing its doors
- NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say
Latest From The Newsroom
- Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China
- Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
- Mack Trucks, union employees continue to negotiate contract
- LA Fitness hit with rash of locker room break-ins in Lehigh Valley
- Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall
- Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer
- Woman dies after SUV hits retaining wall in Bucks
- Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
- Updated Phillipsburg Town Council approves rent control ordinance
- Bethlehem City Council narrowly denies zoning amendment, nixing apartment plan