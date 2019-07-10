NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with an underage girl.
Steven Mell, 52, of Far Hills, was sentenced to three years in state prison. He will also be subjected to the provisions of Megan's Law and will remain under parole supervision for life.
Mell was arrested in June 2018 after an investigation found he had engaged in sexual relations with a girl under the age of 16 in Readington and Bedminster Townships.
Mell pleaded guilty to third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct in May 2019.
His sentence will run concurrent to a seven-year federal sentence for crimes against the same victim.
