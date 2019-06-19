Western New Jersey

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:24 PM EDT

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

New Jersey officials say they want to build a wall along I-80 near the Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides. They call it one of the most dangerous places in the state.

But some people who live nearby say a wall would be ugly, expensive and pointless. 

Allamuchy Township's Charles Fineran was among the hundreds who came to North Warren Regional High School. He opposes a wall being built off I-80 in Warren County.

Fineran spent 25 years on area roads as a state trooper, and he says he has a better idea New Jersey can address.

"I would make the recommendation that they spend it going east on Route 80 where all these other people are having head-on collisions because of no guard rails," Fineran said.

A state DOT official says the state's already looking into it.

But the focus is on building a 60-foot concrete barrier to keep rocks from falling onto the highway between Hardwick and Knowlton Townships, a stretch that has the highest rockfall hazard rating in the state.

"It's very difficult for us as municipal officials to justify the need for a project when we can't see the details they say happened," said Knowlton Township Mayor Adele Starrs. ​

Starrs led a Q&A session with the public down the hall from the state's open house.

"There are lot of reasons" why he opposes the project,"but the cost is one of the biggest. $65.624 million and every rockwall project in New Jersey is $8 million or less."

DOT officials say there is not an exact dollar amount because plans have yet to be finalized.

Other concerns include obstructing the view of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Warren County's Michael Helbing is against the wall but says the state's idea for a tunnel is on the right track if they put a trail on top.

"We have a way of taking something that's negative, because everybody here is against it, and making it 100 percent positive," Helbing said.

The tunnel is the most expensive option, but Helbing says there may be other sources of funding to support the trail.  

Whatever the state spends the money on, construction begins in 2022 and there's no way around it. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

04:14 AM

  • N 3 mph
  • 20°
  • 96%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
Albert Castro | 69 News

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
MGN

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
MGN

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
69 News

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade

Phillipsburg Council threatens suspending new ordinances until police are relocated
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Council threatens suspending new ordinances until police are relocated

Spelling Bee 'octochamp' returns home after victory tour
Dominic Serrao

Spelling Bee 'octochamp' returns home after victory tour

Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County

Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County

Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary
69 News

Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary

Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
Thinkstock

Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns
Warren County

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey
Associated Press

Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey

Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday

Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday