NJ police catch man suspected in attempted kidnapping, assault

WAYNE, N.J. - A suspect wanted in an attempted kidnapping and assault in the Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area has been caught.

Authorities arrested 57-year-old Jeffrey Mulcahy of Wayne, New Jersey.

A woman said she and her boyfriend were threatened and assaulted at gunpoint along the riverbank near Kittatinny Point on the New Jersey side of the park, the Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area said in a news release.

The man fought off the attacker and provided officers with the description of the vehicle he was driving when he fled. The woman took the weapon, which had fallen to the ground, and ran to get help, the park said.

Park rangers later identified the weapon as an air pellet gun.

The man and woman were not seriously injured and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Hackettstown police say he was apprehended by an off-duty fireman. Authorities say he initially eluded the officer.

He eventually stopped on Route 46.

The officer detected the odor of alcohol and saw an open container in his vehicle.

He faces a slew of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, eluding, driving while intoxicated and speeding.

He was turned over to the United States Park Police.