Western New Jersey

NJ police catch man suspected in attempted kidnapping, assault

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:56 PM EDT

WAYNE, N.J. - A suspect wanted in an attempted kidnapping and assault in the Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area has been caught.

Authorities arrested 57-year-old Jeffrey Mulcahy of Wayne, New Jersey.

A woman said she and her boyfriend were threatened and assaulted at gunpoint along the riverbank near Kittatinny Point on the New Jersey side of the park, the Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area said in a news release.

The man fought off the attacker and provided officers with the description of the vehicle he was driving when he fled. The woman took the weapon, which had fallen to the ground, and ran to get help, the park said.

Park rangers later identified the weapon as an air pellet gun.

The man and woman were not seriously injured and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Hackettstown police say he was apprehended by an off-duty fireman. Authorities say he initially eluded the officer.

He eventually stopped on Route 46.

The officer detected the odor of alcohol and saw an open container in his vehicle.

He faces a slew of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, eluding, driving while intoxicated and speeding.

He was turned over to the United States Park Police.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

08:46 PM

  • SSE 7 mph
  • 23°
  • 61%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Jury finds NJ man guilty of sexual assault
iStock/junial

Jury finds NJ man guilty of sexual assault

Wood pile fire ignites large garage, flames extinguished quickly

Wood pile fire ignites large garage, flames extinguished quickly

NJ attorney general issues gun protective order directive

NJ attorney general issues gun protective order directive

New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law put on hold

New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law put on hold

Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for 6 beaches in Lake Hopatcong area in NJ

Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for 6 beaches in Lake Hopatcong area in NJ

Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges

Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges

World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations

World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations

$3M grant may help former Kaplan building in downtown Easton get new lease on life

$3M grant may help former Kaplan building in downtown Easton get new lease on life

Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping

Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping

Family gets sense of closure after domestic terrorist convicted in murder of state trooper dies

Family gets sense of closure after domestic terrorist convicted in murder of state trooper dies

NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life

NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life

Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems

Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems

Anonymous donor to fund armory renovations for Phillipsburg police

Anonymous donor to fund armory renovations for Phillipsburg police

Hackettstown pediatrician accused of inappropriately touching patients
iStock/junial

Hackettstown pediatrician accused of inappropriately touching patients

Hunterdon County Freeholders paying for black fly spraying along Delaware River

Hunterdon County Freeholders paying for black fly spraying along Delaware River

Hunterdon teen to perform at Sydney Opera House
69 News

Hunterdon teen to perform at Sydney Opera House

ATV driver charged after crash which injured at least 2 people in NJ
Thinkstock

ATV driver charged after crash which injured at least 2 people in NJ

Man who used Facebook to stalk, sexually exploit girls sentenced to 20 years in prison
iStock/junial

Man who used Facebook to stalk, sexually exploit girls sentenced to 20 years in prison

Lambertville woman accused of abusing child
MGN

Lambertville woman accused of abusing child

Phillipsburg man charged after 5 firearms, drugs seized
Thinkstock

Phillipsburg man charged after 5 firearms, drugs seized