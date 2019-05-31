NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
OXON HILL, Md. - Eight spellers defeated the dictionary.
In the most extraordinary ending in the 92-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the competition ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night.
The eight co-champions made it through 20 rounds, including five consecutive perfect rounds.
Christopher Serrao, of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was one of the co-champions after correctly spelling "cernuous" in the final round.
Serrao won the Discover Lehigh Valley Regional Spelling Bee the last three years. He's a student at Readington Middle School.
Each student will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 cash.
The other winners are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, and Rohan Raja.
In an unprecedented display of academic achievement, eight spellers have become co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, making history as the first group to share the coveted title in the 92 years of the storied event. Congratulations to … https://t.co/UavESO2z0P pic.twitter.com/xWtnnTv3HU— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2019
