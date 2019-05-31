Western New Jersey

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:37 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:19 AM EDT

OXON HILL, Md. - Eight spellers defeated the dictionary.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 92-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the competition ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night.

The eight co-champions made it through 20 rounds, including five consecutive perfect rounds.

Christopher Serrao, of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was one of the co-champions after correctly spelling "cernuous" in the final round.

Serrao won the Discover Lehigh Valley Regional Spelling Bee the last three years. He's a student at Readington Middle School.

Each student will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 cash.

The other winners are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, and Rohan Raja.

