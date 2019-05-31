NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

Alex Wong/Getty Images Co-champions (L-R) Shruthika Padhy (307), Erin Howard (93), Rishik Gandhasri (5), Christopher Serrao (427), Saketh Sundar (132), Sohum Sukhatankar (354), Rohan Raja (462), and Abhijay Kodali (407), hold the trophy for photographers after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 31, 2019, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Co-champions (L-R) Shruthika Padhy (307), Erin Howard (93), Rishik Gandhasri (5), Christopher Serrao (427), Saketh Sundar (132), Sohum Sukhatankar (354), Rohan Raja (462), and Abhijay Kodali (407), hold the trophy for photographers after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 31, 2019, in National Harbor, Maryland.

OXON HILL, Md. - Eight spellers defeated the dictionary.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 92-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the competition ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night.

The eight co-champions made it through 20 rounds, including five consecutive perfect rounds.

Christopher Serrao, of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was one of the co-champions after correctly spelling "cernuous" in the final round.

Serrao won the Discover Lehigh Valley Regional Spelling Bee the last three years. He's a student at Readington Middle School.

Each student will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 cash.

The other winners are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, and Rohan Raja.