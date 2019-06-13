No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - A train and tractor-trailer crashed in Warren County, New Jersey Thursday morning.
The collision happened at the tracks on Strykers Road near Route 57 in Lopatcong Township.
The front of the truck's cab was smashed, but officials said no one was hurt.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
The collision happened at the tracks on Strykers Road near Route 57 in Lopatcong Township.Read More »
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
- Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
- Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
- Heating oil spills in Warren County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Updated Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran died in Dominican Republic
- Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help
- Updated No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
- Updated Lew Klein, Philadelphia TV pioneer, philanthropist, dies
- Updated State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash
- Updated Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys
- Large solar farm powering much of Six Flags in New Jersey
- Bethlehem police: Watch for package deliveries to vacant homes, it could be fraud
- Search of Bethlehem apartment turns up Oxy, cash and cocaine, police say