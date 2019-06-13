Western New Jersey

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County

Jun 13, 2019

LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - A train and tractor-trailer crashed in Warren County, New Jersey Thursday morning.

The collision happened at the tracks on Strykers Road near Route 57 in Lopatcong Township.

The front of the truck's cab was smashed, but officials said no one was hurt.

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

