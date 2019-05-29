NWS confirms tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey

STANHOPE, N.J. - Storm damage in part of Sussex County, New Jersey was caused by a tornado, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service of Mount Holly confirmed late Wednesday morning a tornado touched down in Stanhope Tuesday night.

A NWS team was in the area Wednesday to survey the damage.

Numerous trees and power lines were brought down during severe thunderstorms with heavy winds.

Lenape Valley Regional High School was closed Wednesday due to damage.

The National Weather Service has not yet determined the speed and strength of the twister, and plans to release more information later Wednesday.

No serious injuries were reported.