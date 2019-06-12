Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - A search of a home and other buildings on a property in Kingwood Township, N.J. on Tuesday uncovered over 170 dogs believed to have been neglected.
An additional 30 dogs were surrendered by the homeowners, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.
The search was the result of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation by the prosecutor's office and the New Jersey State Police.
The dogs were removed by St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center and the Monmouth County SPCA.
Anybody who would like to donate to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center can click on this link.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
A search of a home and other buildings on a property in Kingwood Township, N.J. on Tuesday uncovered over 170 dogs believed to have been neglected.Read More »
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
- Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
- Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
- Heating oil spills in Warren County
- Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Updated Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Updated Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
- Updated Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
- Updated IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly
- Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?
- Perkasie police investigating road rage assault
- Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun