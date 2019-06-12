Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - A search of a home and other buildings on a property in Kingwood Township, N.J. on Tuesday uncovered over 170 dogs believed to have been neglected.

An additional 30 dogs were surrendered by the homeowners, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

The search was the result of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation by the prosecutor's office and the New Jersey State Police.

The dogs were removed by St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center and the Monmouth County SPCA.

Anybody who would like to donate to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center can click on this link.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending.