Parade celebrates Hope Township's 250th anniversary
HOPE TWP, N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey community founded by German Moravians during colonial times celebrated its 250th anniversary with a big parade.
The parade marched through downtown Hope Township Saturday afternoon.
Fire trucks, motorcycles, and antique tractors and cars all made their way through.
Many local veterans, civic and youth groups were represented.
The President of Moravian College in Bethlehem participated in the parade.
Hope was established in 1769. It's one of the earliest planned communities in the colonies.
