Park photos, videos sought in search for missing girl
BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities searching for a 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a southern New Jersey park last week are asking anyone who visited the site that day to share photos or videos they took in the area.
Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared Sept. 16 from a playground at Bridgeton City Park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.
The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They looked but could not locate her.
An Amber Alert was issued the following day. Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.
