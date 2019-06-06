Phillipsburg Council discusses suspending new ordinances until police are relocated

Albert Castro | 69 News

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Tensions ran high at Wednesday's Phillipsburg Town Council meeting, so high that members discussed suspending new ordinances and resolutions until the police department is moved.

Back in 2016, mold was found in the Phillipsburg Police Station, located on Corliss Avenue. The facility used to serve as the town's municipal building, but the administration moved due to mold issues.

At the time, Mayor Stephen Ellis and the town council had agreed to rehab Phillipsburg's former armory building on Heckman Street.

Bids for that project came in over budget, and now Council President Robert Fulper has expressed concern about potential asbestos inside the armory, and pulled out of the project.

Ellis previously told WFMZ that the armory is safe to be rehabbed and accused the council of dragging its feet for political purposes.

Ellis won the mayoral primary Tuesday against Council member Mark Lutz. Ellis received around 60% of the votes. The mayor was once again absent from the meeting, as he often has been since last September when he was ejected from a council meeting.

"I was kind of hoping to see the mayor here in front of me with a plan for temporary movement of the police," Councilman Frank McVey said. "If I was a mayor, I would have stayed up 24 hours with a bunch of coffees to figure it out."

Councilwoman Danielle DeGerolamo requested a yield to the floor to comment on the mayor's absence at the meeting and lack of action towards police relocation.

"I had full intention to ask him to come up here so we could address the situation of the police temporarily moving, and he's not here," DeGerolamo said.

DeGerolamo recommended that the town leaders stop passing ordinances and adopting resolutions until the police are moved.

"I may even recommend we stop paying bills," DeGerolamo said. "I want to see the police move and it's got to happen in the next 60 days. If he doesn't start showing up to work with us, I don't know how we'll get that done."

Fulper expressed his support.

"I will back up the council woman … every scheduled meeting here on out … in hopes that (the police) are moved soon, I will move to adjourn every meeting until they are," Fulper said.

In late May, Ellis told WFMZ that "we would probably be halfway through the construction," if the town had moved forward with the armory.

Lutz gave a brief comment thanking all who had supported him during his run.

"Thank you very much to those who supported me," Lutz said. "I thought we had three good candidates. They worked hard and they worked hard for the town."

Council members adopted Resolution 2019-94 to honor the LGBTQ community. Council members will ask the mayor to raise a rainbow flag during pride month.