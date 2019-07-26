Phillipsburg man charged after 5 firearms, drugs seized
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Phillipsburg, New Jersey man faces several drug charges after police seized five firearms as well as drugs during a search Tuesday.
Thomas Tucker, 59, faces a slew of charges, including two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.
Multiple agencies executed a narcotics search warrant in Phillipsburg Tuesday. Five firearms, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana, were seized.
Two of the firearms were previously reported stolen.
Tucker was sent to the Warren County Correctional Center and released under the supervision of Pre-Trial Services.
The charges came after the Phillipsburg Police Department and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force conducted a two-month investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Phillipsburg.
