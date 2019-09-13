Phillipsburg marijuana dispensary approved by planning board

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Phillipsburg Planning Board approved plans for a proposed marijuana dispensary Thursday. The dispensary may open on South Main Street by year's end.

The Apothecarium, owned by TerrAscend Corp. of Toronto, will occupy the vacant Phillipsburg Trust Company building at 55 S. Main St. Only New Jersey residents with prescriptions from state-approved physicians will be able to buy marijuana products there. The marijuana will be grown in Boonton, Morris County.

TerrAscend's Evan Kolakowski said New Jersey allows patients with chronic pain, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and other serious conditions to use marijuana for treatment. Only patients with a New Jersey medical-marijuana card will be served. If a patient were to take their purchase into Pennsylvania, they would break federal law when they crossed the state line, he said.

Credit card companies will not handle marijuana transactions, so the Main Street dispensary will deal in cash, Jerry DeLorenzo, director of operations for TerrAscend, said. The cash will be kept in a safe within a vault and every night after closing, marijuana products will also be stored in a vault.

DeLorenzo said a typical customer might spend about $200 on 20 grams, which is about 70% of an ounce. The dispensary will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week, and serve about 1,000 patients per week.

Security consultant Tony Gallo said "only medical marijuana patients and employees are allowed inside." He said the facility will have cameras inside and outside. Local police will have access to the camera system. The Apothecarium will have guards but they will not carry guns, according to Gallo.

"We have seen no increase in crime when a dispensary or grow location (has opened)," Gallo said.

The dispensary will not provide off-street parking. Dan Bloch, a planner with Maser Consulting, said any use in the old bank building would have the same problem: no room for parking on the site. Street parking and a municipal lot will provide enough spaces, he said.

The Apothecarium will be the first marijuana dispensary in the northwestern region of the state, Bloch said. The closest operation open now is in Montclair, about 60 miles away.

The main vote on use of the site was approved 5-1, with Keith Zwicker, David Morrisette, Derick Lewis, Roseann Rohm and Darren Bodogh in favor. Dominick Vangeli voted no, and board Chairman T. Kent Corcoran was absent.

After the meeting, Vangeli declined to discuss his vote.

Bodogh later voted against minor variances related to parking and loading. He said there is a potential for a "complete nightmare" on a street that is already congested. Those variances were also approved.