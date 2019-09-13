Western New Jersey

Phillipsburg marijuana dispensary approved by planning board

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 11:15 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:00 AM EDT

Phillipsburg marijuana dispensary approved by planning board

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Phillipsburg Planning Board approved plans for a proposed marijuana dispensary Thursday. The dispensary may open on South Main Street by year's end.

The Apothecarium, owned by TerrAscend Corp. of Toronto, will occupy the vacant Phillipsburg Trust Company building at 55 S. Main St. Only New Jersey residents with prescriptions from state-approved physicians will be able to buy marijuana products there. The marijuana will be grown in Boonton, Morris County.

TerrAscend's Evan Kolakowski said New Jersey allows patients with chronic pain, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and other serious conditions to use marijuana for treatment. Only patients with a New Jersey medical-marijuana card will be served. If a patient were to take their purchase into Pennsylvania, they would break federal law when they crossed the state line, he said.

Credit card companies will not handle marijuana transactions, so the Main Street dispensary will deal in cash, Jerry DeLorenzo, director of operations for TerrAscend, said. The cash will be kept in a safe within a vault and every night after closing, marijuana products will also be stored in a vault.

DeLorenzo said a typical customer might spend about  $200 on 20 grams, which is about 70% of an ounce. The dispensary will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week, and serve about 1,000 patients per week.

Security consultant Tony Gallo said "only medical marijuana patients and employees are allowed inside." He said the facility will have cameras inside and outside. Local police will have access to the camera system. The Apothecarium will have guards but they will not carry guns, according to Gallo.

"We have seen no increase in crime when a dispensary or grow location (has opened)," Gallo said.

The dispensary will not provide off-street parking. Dan Bloch, a planner with Maser Consulting, said any use in the old bank building would have the same problem: no room for parking on the site. Street parking and a municipal lot will provide enough spaces, he said.

The Apothecarium will be the first marijuana dispensary in the northwestern region of the state, Bloch said. The closest operation open now is in Montclair, about 60 miles away.

The main vote on use of the site was approved 5-1, with Keith Zwicker, David Morrisette, Derick Lewis, Roseann Rohm and Darren Bodogh in favor. Dominick Vangeli voted no, and board Chairman T. Kent Corcoran was absent.

After the meeting, Vangeli declined to discuss his vote.

Bodogh later voted against minor variances related to parking and loading. He said there is a potential for a "complete nightmare" on a street that is already congested. Those variances were also approved.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

11:41 AM

  • E 13 mph
  • 19°
  • 70%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

New Jersey passes legislation aiming to keep drunk drivers off of roads

New Jersey passes legislation aiming to keep drunk drivers off of roads

Phillipsburg mayor: Council should reveal identity of donor for project to relocate police dept.

Phillipsburg mayor: Council should reveal identity of donor for project to relocate police dept.

Report: New Jersey dead last in road conditions, performance

Report: New Jersey dead last in road conditions, performance

NJ Dept. of Health Receives $450,000 grant to support review of maternal mortality deaths

NJ Dept. of Health Receives $450,000 grant to support review of maternal mortality deaths

Phillipsburg considering rent control ordinance
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg considering rent control ordinance

Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies

Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies

Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire

Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire

Jury finds NJ man guilty of sexual assault
iStock/junial

Jury finds NJ man guilty of sexual assault

Wood pile fire ignites large garage, flames extinguished quickly

Wood pile fire ignites large garage, flames extinguished quickly

NJ attorney general issues gun protective order directive

NJ attorney general issues gun protective order directive

New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law put on hold

New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law put on hold

Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for 6 beaches in Lake Hopatcong area in NJ

Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for 6 beaches in Lake Hopatcong area in NJ

Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges

Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges

World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations

World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations

$3M grant may help former Kaplan building in downtown Easton get new lease on life

$3M grant may help former Kaplan building in downtown Easton get new lease on life

Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping

Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping

Family gets sense of closure after domestic terrorist convicted in murder of state trooper dies

Family gets sense of closure after domestic terrorist convicted in murder of state trooper dies

NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life

NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life

Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems

Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems

Anonymous donor to fund armory renovations for Phillipsburg police

Anonymous donor to fund armory renovations for Phillipsburg police