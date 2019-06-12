Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
BEDMINSTER TWP., N.J. - A $1,000 arrest warrant for Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis has been recalled.
The warrant was issued by a Peapack-Gladstone judge in Bedminster Township, N.J. when Ellis failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.
The mayor's attorney, however, says they knew nothing about the court date and did not receive the letter.
Ellis' attorney says his office was not notified about the court date because of a clerical error between municipal courts.
A new date of July 23 at 1:30 p.m. has been scheduled.
Ellis' court date centered around a resident's accusations. Priya Amador claims the mayor made racist, sexist and homophobic comments toward her.
According to Amador, the issue began over the possibility of a community garden. Since then, she says he made threatening actions so she could not leave a room. She says he also drove by her house yelling slurs.
The mayor denies all the accusations. He has called them fabricated and politically motivated.
A recent hearing determined there is probable cause to move forward with the harassment and disorderly conduct case.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
A search of a home and other buildings on a property in Kingwood Township, N.J. on Tuesday uncovered over 170 dogs believed to have been neglected.Read More »
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
- Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
- Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
- Heating oil spills in Warren County
- Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Updated Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
- Updated Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
- Updated IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly
- Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?
- Perkasie police investigating road rage assault
- Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun