Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

BEDMINSTER TWP., N.J. - A $1,000 arrest warrant for Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis has been recalled.

The warrant was issued by a Peapack-Gladstone judge in Bedminster Township, N.J. when Ellis failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

The mayor's attorney, however, says they knew nothing about the court date and did not receive the letter.

Ellis' attorney says his office was not notified about the court date because of a clerical error between municipal courts.

A new date of July 23 at 1:30 p.m. has been scheduled.

Ellis' court date centered around a resident's accusations. Priya Amador claims the mayor made racist, sexist and homophobic comments toward her.

According to Amador, the issue began over the possibility of a community garden. Since then, she says he made threatening actions so she could not leave a room. She says he also drove by her house yelling slurs.

The mayor denies all the accusations. He has called them fabricated and politically motivated.

A recent hearing determined there is probable cause to move forward with the harassment and disorderly conduct case.