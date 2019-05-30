Western New Jersey

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 06:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 06:46 PM EDT

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Police Chief Rob Stettner says he's frustrated with the lack of progress to relocate the department out of its mold-infested building on Corliss Ave.

"My goal is to look out for my officers, to make sure that they go out into the field, that they are worried about what's in front of them. This is kind of outside noise," he said.

On Thursday, the Police Benevolent Association representing Phillipsburg's department posted a video on social media showing a ceiling tile collapsing under a flood of water in the department's locker room.

The chief says the mess has been cleaned up but says it is frustrating how controversy in town government seems to have slowed down the process of relocating.

The town's administration moved out of the Corliss Ave. building several years ago, but because of logistics the police department stayed behind.

At the time, Mayor Steve Ellis and the town council had agreed to rehab Phillipsburg's former armory building on Heckman Street.

Bids for the project came in over budget, and now current town council president Robert Fulper says he is worried about potential asbestos inside the armory and pulled out of the project.

The mayor says tests show the armory is safe to be rehabbed and that council is dragging its feet for political reasons.

"If in fact we continued to move forward with the armory, we would probably be halfway through the construction," Ellis said.

"Truthfully, I think what we are seeing here are reelection tactics. It's a week before the primary. I think he knows that he's behind. This is one of the hot issues. The council has always supported our police dept.," said council president Fulper.

