Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory

Albert Castro | 69 News

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Facing a 60-day, state-ordered deadline to move the police department from its mold-infested headquarters or risk stiff penalties, Phillipsburg Town Council agreed Tuesday to move ahead with the renovation of the armory to house police operations.

The council agreed to form a committee comprised of council President Robert Fulper, Mayor Stephen Ellis, town engineer Stan Schrek, Fire Chief Rich Hay, Police Chief Robert Stettner and financial experts. The committee is meant to work out the plan and financing to retrofit a portion of the armory to house the fire, emergency services and police departments, all of which have remained at the Corliss Avenue municipal complex. The departments have remained at Corliss Avenue since mold was discovered there in fall 2017. All other municipal departments were moved out.

The police department's situation has been a source of antipathy between the Republican-controlled council and the Democratic mayor for months, but the agreement hashed out by all sides Tuesday was accomplished in just under 90 minutes.

Twin sets of tables were set up to allow the council to face members of the police department, fire department and bond counsel to work out the agreement in open negotiations that might otherwise be relegated to an executive session. Ellis, as customary for him, did not attend the meeting.

Earlier Tuesday, Ellis told 69 News that it's important for people to know that in 2016 and 2017 it was the HVAC system that caused the mold problem. The New Jersey Department of Health issued a set of rules, with which Phillipsburg complied, he said.

About a week ago, the health department returned to focus on asbestos found when some ceiling tiles fell in the Corliss Avenue building. The state ordered the town to have air testing done, and those reports came back negative, prompting the order to move the police and an order to do more testing, the mayor said.

Ellis said he is acquiring price quotes to move police, fire and office of emergency management to the armory.

The plan worked out by the council and the police calls for only a portion of the armory building on Heckman Street to be renovated, enough space for the police to have offices and rooms for evidence, interviews and processing. Hay, whose department has fewer technical needs than the police, agreed to move first.

At one point, Fulper asked if it would be possible for the police department to share space at the police headquarters in neighboring Lopatcong Township, but that idea was quickly scuttled when Stettner described the space that's needed just to store evidence.

Fulper has supported immediately relocating the police department to a safe, temporary space but has not supported a $4 million renovation of the armory when the estimate to renovate the Corliss Avenue building is $6.5 million. Stettner's suggestion to renovate only a portion of the armory seemed the right formula to get the council's attention and support.

For his part, Hay said any action taken by the council would be looked upon favorably by the state.

Council member Mark Lutz supported the move to the armory, the police department's preferred option all along, but worried about moving forward without knowing specific costs.

Town attorney Rich Wenner said the work that was originally quoted will likely have to be rebid and included in the bond ordinance. The council will hold special meetings on July 30 and Aug. 13 to work on the financing.

The council raised the possibility of using the $1.9 million in a fund earmarked for the redevelopment of the former Ingersoll Rand property. Lutz said if that fund were used for the armory, the money would never be restored.

Feuds have regularly erupted over the police department matter, with the council saying it's the mayor's job to come up with a solution for the police department.

Most recently at its June 5 workshop meeting, the council discussed suspending action on ordinances and resolutions and even paying bills until the mayor would take action on the police department.

Stettner was asked about the council's action outside of the meeting room.

"It's a move forward, but this has been going on for too long," he said.