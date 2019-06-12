Western New Jersey

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg will receive $40,000 and benefit from four acres of contiguous parkland for allowing a solar facility to install an underground supply line in a town park for a proposed solar farm.

At the project's second and final hearing Tuesday night before Phillipsburg Town Council, representatives of Pohatcong Solar Farm said they are seeking approval to install a transmission line, requiring a three-foot deep trench running through a 10-foot wide easement for about 1,400 feet on the southern perimeter of Delaware Heights Park.

The public hearing, similar to the one held last October, focused on the town's proposal to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program for a proposed diversion of Delaware Heights Park. Green Acres is a state-run program that provides funds for land acquisitions and recreational projects by DEP and local governments.

To allow for the interconnection into the power grid, the 10-megawatt solar farm needs the underground supply line to reach the public utility right of way parallel to Conrail's tracks along the Delaware River. Following a serpentine path, it will ultimately reach a Jersey Central Power & Light substation near Phillipsburg's sewage treatment plant.

Attorney Mark Peck, representing Pohatcong Solar Farm, said the work would not impact the park, wetlands or residents and would disturb less than a half-acre during construction, which would be restored upon completion of the trench. Only one tree would be taken down. It would be replaced by 35 others as compensation.

Other compensation would include $40,000, which Phillipsburg can use at its discretion, and four acres of land bordering Delaware Heights Park on the opposite side of Carpentersville Road in Pohatcong Township.

Peck said the wooded parcel could be used for passive recreation and will be deed-restricted for open space. Going through the park was determined to be less intrusive than other proposed routes.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Peck said Pohatcong Solar Farm will request an endorsement for the project from the council at its July 2 meeting, to help finalize the project application with the state.

Peck said the solar farm would supply enough energy to power 1,600 homes and help meet New Jersey's goal for more investment in renewable energy such as solar and wind. Pohatcong Solar operates other solar farms in Warren, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset counties.

