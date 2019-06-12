Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg will receive $40,000 and benefit from four acres of contiguous parkland for allowing a solar facility to install an underground supply line in a town park for a proposed solar farm.
At the project's second and final hearing Tuesday night before Phillipsburg Town Council, representatives of Pohatcong Solar Farm said they are seeking approval to install a transmission line, requiring a three-foot deep trench running through a 10-foot wide easement for about 1,400 feet on the southern perimeter of Delaware Heights Park.
The public hearing, similar to the one held last October, focused on the town's proposal to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program for a proposed diversion of Delaware Heights Park. Green Acres is a state-run program that provides funds for land acquisitions and recreational projects by DEP and local governments.
To allow for the interconnection into the power grid, the 10-megawatt solar farm needs the underground supply line to reach the public utility right of way parallel to Conrail's tracks along the Delaware River. Following a serpentine path, it will ultimately reach a Jersey Central Power & Light substation near Phillipsburg's sewage treatment plant.
Attorney Mark Peck, representing Pohatcong Solar Farm, said the work would not impact the park, wetlands or residents and would disturb less than a half-acre during construction, which would be restored upon completion of the trench. Only one tree would be taken down. It would be replaced by 35 others as compensation.
Other compensation would include $40,000, which Phillipsburg can use at its discretion, and four acres of land bordering Delaware Heights Park on the opposite side of Carpentersville Road in Pohatcong Township.
Peck said the wooded parcel could be used for passive recreation and will be deed-restricted for open space. Going through the park was determined to be less intrusive than other proposed routes.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Peck said Pohatcong Solar Farm will request an endorsement for the project from the council at its July 2 meeting, to help finalize the project application with the state.
Peck said the solar farm would supply enough energy to power 1,600 homes and help meet New Jersey's goal for more investment in renewable energy such as solar and wind. Pohatcong Solar operates other solar farms in Warren, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset counties.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
Phillipsburg will receive $40,000 and benefit from four acres of contiguous parkland for allowing a solar facility to install an underground supply line in a town park for a proposed solar farm.Read More »
- Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
- Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
- Heating oil spills in Warren County
- Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
- Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade
- Phillipsburg Council threatens suspending new ordinances until police are relocated
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV
- Construction worker saves woman's life on the job
- Boyertown-area man killed in Pike Township crash
- Updated Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial
- Chemical spill cleanup continues as EPA, DEP monitor work
- Allen Township officials to attend Stone Ridge inspection meeting
- Updated Fightin' Phils host annual ‘Gluttony Night'
- Updated Chester County man accused of drilling holes in fitting room walls faces new charges
- Updated Stuffed to the Grills food truck operators will be opening restaurant in Allentown
- SUV crashes through wall of Whitehall convenience store