Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Authorities are seeking the public's help in an investigation of a serious accident on Route 202 in New Jersey.
A Toyota SUV and a semi- tractor trailer collided in the northbound lanes of the highway around 3:15 p.m. on June 3, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams said.
The driver of the SUV was flown by New Jersey State Police helicopter to a trauma center for serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anybody who witnessed or has information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's office at 908-788-1129.
