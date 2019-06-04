Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township

Thinkstock

RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Authorities are seeking the public's help in an investigation of a serious accident on Route 202 in New Jersey.

A Toyota SUV and a semi- tractor trailer collided in the northbound lanes of the highway around 3:15 p.m. on June 3, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams said.

The driver of the SUV was flown by New Jersey State Police helicopter to a trauma center for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody who witnessed or has information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's office at 908-788-1129.