Prosecutors identify man shot in abdomen in NJ officer-involved shooting

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 03:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities have identified a man who was shot in the abdomen Thursday afternoon in a police-involved shooting in New Jersey.

Tyler Lusardi-Paz, 28, was shot during an altercation on Washburn Avenue in Washington Township, Warren County.

Warren County prosecutors say the shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. 

The incident began after officers responded to the report of an assault where a male was observed repeatedly striking a female victim while she was on the ground, the county prosecutor's office said.

An officer made contact with a female in an SUV, who was believed to be the victim. The officer began a pursuit of the vehicle after it left the scene. The officer was unable to make contact with the vehicle's driver.

An officer remained at the scene to continue investigating the domestic violence incident.

After speaking with the person who reported the incident, the officer responded to a bungalow at the rear of the property, where Lusardi-Paz was known to reside.

An altercation ensued while the officer tried to apprehend Lusardi-Paz. Lusardi-Paz was shot in the abdomen.

He was treated at the scene by Washington Township police officers, as well as members of the Washington Emergency Squad and paramedics from Hunterdon Medical Center.

Lusardi-Paz was eventually flown by helicopter to an area trauma center. He is listed in stable condition.

The township officer who was involved in the incident was transported to the hospital for evaluation and later released.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, along with the New Jersey State Police.

Lusardi-Paz was charged with third-degree terroristic threats and simple assault in connection with the domestic violence incident.

