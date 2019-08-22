Report: New Jersey dead last in road conditions, performance
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey hasn't fared too well in the latest national rankings of state highway systems.
A report released Thursday by the Reason Foundation ranks New Jersey dead last in cost-effectiveness and conditions.
The nonpartisan public policy think tank found New Jersey has the highest per-mile costs and has the highest total spending per mile of any state. On a more positive note, New Jersey's overall road fatality rate was fourth in the nation.
The foundation ranked New York 45th overall and Pennsylvania 35th. North Dakota ranked first.
The report used statistics compiled by the Federal Highway Administration from data reported in 2016 and 2017 by each state.
