Spelling Bee 'octochamp' returns home after victory tour

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. - H-O-M-E. One of the eight national spelling bee contestants is finally home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

The 13-year-old "Octochamp" had a week to remember from winning the bee to a nationwide "Spellebrity" tour.

Christopher Serrao turned 13 a day before the Scripps National Spelling Bee began just outside Washington D.C. Two nights later, he showed the world how well he can spell.

His parents and sister, Danielle, watched as the Readington Township native became the seventh of eight competitors to win this year's bee.

"It still feels like super surreal, like I really didn't expect this to happen," Christopher said.

"We're cherishing every moment of it," said Christopher's father, Dominic. "It was a lot of tears of joy for us as well as my daughter Danielle because she worked hard. She kinda paved the way for him."

Danielle Serrao, who sang the national anthem at this year's event, finished 45th overall in the 2016 national bee.

"Christopher wasn't interested in spelling at all but when he went there and he observed the camaraderie between all the kids and how they were 'spellebrities,'" Dominic said.

Clearly, it worked out. After winning the bee, he and the other co-champs went on a "Spellebrity" tour. They appeared on national talk shows like Live with Kelly & Ryan and made a stop at Yankee Stadium.

"We got to go to NASDAQ to ring the bell so that was really cool, and we got to meet Bill Nye," says Christopher. "It's a slow transition from my normal life."

Christopher's friends have been bringing him posters and throwing him parties. His parents are also appreciative of the support.

"I got so many texts and calls from people that I had not been in touch over the years and they were like 'we were rooting for your son' and that was so heartfelt," said Christopher's mom, Matilda.

After studying for hours every day and placing nationally the last three years, Christopher's spelling bee days are over. Winners can no longer compete. He says he has gotten requests to be a coach but has not decided if he will just yet.

When he's older, he wants to study environmental science. For now, he is going focus on fencing camp which starts in a few weeks. Looking back, he says he's thankful the bee spelled out the way it did.

"I'm just happy that my hard work has really paid off and I think that's a really important lesson to learn in life," Christopher said. "I wanted all the spellers to spell correctly just because I think between us we have like a camaraderie. We also know how much each of us have worked so I think winning together was an amazing experience."

The Serraos wanted to thank Scripps for making sure each winner took home the full $50,000 prize and Discover Lehigh Valley for sponsoring Danielle and Christopher the last four years.