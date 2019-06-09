Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A standoff in Phillipsburg, N.J. ends with a man being taken into custody by police.
Officers were called to Davis Street Sunday morning for a report of a person barricaded inside a home. Authorities quickly sealed off part of the street.
The man reportedly surrendered peacefully. Police were seen taking the man into custody a little later in the morning and Davis Street was reopened.
There is no word yet from police on what led to the standoff and whether the person taken into custody faces criminal charges.
-
