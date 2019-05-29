Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday
STANHOPE, Pa. - A National Weather Service survey team in Sussex County, New Jersey has determined damage done to Stanhope and Hopatcong Tuesday was due to an EF1 tornado.
An EF1 tornado has winds ranging from 86 to 110 mph.
Specifics such as path length and width will be released later Wednesday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday night near Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope.
Reports around 8:30 p.m. indicated people were trapped inside the building during the storm.
The school is closed Wednesday after the building sustained structural damage.
The National Weather Service preliminary report said numerous trees and power lines were down in the area.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday
A National Weather Service survey team in Sussex County, New Jersey has determined damage done to Stanhope and Hopatcong Tuesday was due to an EF1 tornado.Read More »
- Tornado watch for 69 News viewing area until 8 p.m. Wednesday
- NWS confirms tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey
- NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornado in northern New Jersey
- Man allegedly drives drunk to police headquarters to pick up woman charged with DWI
- Man who died in NJ I-78 crash identified
- 3 charged after police say they assaulted man on the street in Phillipsburg
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Wind Creek Hospitality given go-ahead to move forward with purchase of Sands Bethlehem
- Tornado watch for 69 News viewing area until 8 p.m. Wednesday
- National Weather Service determines Berks tornado to be EF2
- Updated PHOTOS: Hail in Lehigh Valley
- NWS confirms tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey
- Updated Health Beat: Early detection for Lyme disease
- Pennsylvanians urged to remain alert for severe weather
- Statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force in Pa. will develop state's suicide prevention plan
- Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday
- National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks