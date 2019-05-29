Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday

STANHOPE, Pa. - A National Weather Service survey team in Sussex County, New Jersey has determined damage done to Stanhope and Hopatcong Tuesday was due to an EF1 tornado.

An EF1 tornado has winds ranging from 86 to 110 mph.

Specifics such as path length and width will be released later Wednesday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday night near Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope.

Reports around 8:30 p.m. indicated people were trapped inside the building during the storm.

The school is closed Wednesday after the building sustained structural damage.

The National Weather Service preliminary report said numerous trees and power lines were down in the area.