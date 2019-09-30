Volunteers spruce up Phillipsburg parks

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - In Phillipsburg, New Jersey, a local non-profit and police officers joined forces to clean up around town.

Norwescap, police, community members and Lafayette College students spent the morning at parks clearing brush, painting, removing graffiti and installing lights.

Organizers say the Community Day of Action brings people together for a common cause.

"We're building trust between the police and community residents. We're bringing in college students, local residents. So we're really building bridges between different kinds of community groups to help building a stronger community," said Mark Valli of Norwescap.

Dozens of volunteers also went up and down the streets of the downtown to clean up.