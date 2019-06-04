Western New Jersey

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:44 PM EDT

Voting is underway on Tuesday in New Jersey as residents take to the polls for the Garden State's primary election.

Voters are choosing Democratic and Republican nominees in New Jersey's Assembly districts ahead of November's election.

Even unaffiliated voters can have a say in New Jersey.

At the polling places, voters need to declare a party. It is an action that will stick, but can be changed with a Political Party Affiliation Declaration form that is due 55 days before the next primary.

The vote will land top Republican and Democratic names on the ballot this fall.  

At polling places around the state, voters will pick Assembly nominees for the 80 seats. New Jersey is broken into 40 districts, with each one electing two members.

Four seats are open because of incumbent retirements with one of those being contested. 

Democrats currently hold 54 seats. Republicans hold 26. 

In Phillipsburg, Warren County, Mayor Stephen Ellis is seeking a second term. He is being challenged by town Councilman Mark Lutz.

The mayoral seat is also contested in Belvidere, Warren County, where sitting Mayor Republican Joseph Kennedy will go up against two other party opponents. 

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close by 8 p.m. If you are in line by the time polls close, you should be allowed to vote.

